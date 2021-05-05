May 5, 2021

Tennis: Packer boys fall to Wingers

By Daily Herald

Published 8:57 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Austin boys tennis team lost to the Wingers 5-2 in Red Wing Tuesday.

Joey Schammel and Cole Hebrink each scored singles wins for the Packers (2-7 overall).

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Nathan Farrar (RW) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Graham Achen (RW) 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 Jacob Angell (RW) def. Max Larson (A) 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 Dan Boisen (RW) def. Eric Stencel (A) 6-0 , 6-0 

Doubles

No. 1 Jackson Hull/Josh Kolby (RW) def. Owen Carroll/Cade Morrison (A) 6-0 , 6-1 

No. 2 Aidan Hull/Jacob Werner (RW) def. Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) 6-1 , 6-1 

No. 3 Jackson Leise/Mason Overman (RW) def. Marcos Castro /Quinton Grimley (A) 6-1 , 6-2

