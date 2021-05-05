Tennis: Packer boys fall to Wingers
The Austin boys tennis team lost to the Wingers 5-2 in Red Wing Tuesday.
Joey Schammel and Cole Hebrink each scored singles wins for the Packers (2-7 overall).
Singles
No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Nathan Farrar (RW) 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Graham Achen (RW) 6-4, 6-4
No. 3 Jacob Angell (RW) def. Max Larson (A) 6-4, 6-2
No. 4 Dan Boisen (RW) def. Eric Stencel (A) 6-0 , 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Jackson Hull/Josh Kolby (RW) def. Owen Carroll/Cade Morrison (A) 6-0 , 6-1
No. 2 Aidan Hull/Jacob Werner (RW) def. Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) 6-1 , 6-1
No. 3 Jackson Leise/Mason Overman (RW) def. Marcos Castro /Quinton Grimley (A) 6-1 , 6-2
