The Wide Angle: Complaining, I went pro years ago

It seems just about right.

For weeks I’ve been complaining about the lack of rain, which consequently has led to me complaining about how bad my lawn looks and how nothing is growing correctly in the garden.

Granted, the late frost didn’t help things, but the lack of rain was even more irritating.

I never thought I would be a lawn guy. Even when we bought the house I didn’t think I would be a lawn guy. I like a nice green lawn, but I didn’t think I would be one to fuss over it and yet there I was, just a few days ago before the week-long deluge, staring accusingly at the patches in the front lawn that refused to grow.

My yard is kind of a hodge podge of growing conditions. The front yard has been paying the price for the lack of rain, much like the back yard, however, on the east side of the house grass has always grown lush and as always proven a hassle for our aging lawnmower. I imagine it’s because it’s shaded for half the day and not feeling the brunt of the sun. Likewise, the grass has always grown fairly well under the trees, but everywhere else is a near constant fight and each year I am increasingly annoyed by the amount of grass that doesn’t grow. I’ve put some product down but I refuse to hire anybody to treat the lawn because as it turns out, I’m kind of a purist and won’t go past picking up material at the store every now and again.

Does that make me a hypocrite? Probably. I’ve been called worse and I happen to like the dandelions and what they do for the bees of the world.

However, his year has bugged me more than previous years and each day I curse the sun for its infernal sunshine. However, now we got the rain I’ve wanted so badly and naturally it’s multiple days in a row so I can only look at the lawn and the garden and begin cursing the rain because I can’t do anything about it.

Stupid circle of life.

I know what you’re saying or going to say. That I’m never going to be happy and I will always find a way to complain. You would be right of course, but in fairness I’m really, really good at it.

In short, I think what this is all stemming from is the early fight with the garden this year. I’ll admit it, I might have gotten a little ahead of myself when it came to planting things this year, but if it wasn’t for the schizophrenic nature of weather this spring I might not have been lulled into a false sense of security.

It becomes hard to plan for anything when one day it’s nearly 90 degrees and then the following days we have to cope with frost warnings. It’s unfair.

Now I have to replant parts of the garden leading me to question what the back 40 will produce this year, aside from a lovely crop of weeds.

So we can add that on top of the yard woes and it’s leaving me to consider an option of replacing everything with moss.

Or, I could just rip everything up and fill the garden area with nothing but berry plants. Raspberries or strawberries — or both! An exciting proposition.

Oh well, I’ll just keep trudging on and hope things recover in both of these growing areas. At any rate, the strawberry plant out front is already making a run for it so maybe it’s just a waiting game at this point.

I hate waiting.