Tickets available for upcoming Food Throwdown Tribute

For those food and music enthusiasts who lament missing out on the Hormel Historic Home’s annual Foodie Throwdown — fear not. You’re still going to get that chance in the form of an all-week buffet of great food, events and good tunes.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the staff of the HHH to adjust how the Throwdown is presented, but in the same vein, they were determined to ensure something could be salvaged for its 10th year in the form of the Foodie Throwdown Tribute Week.

“It’s something we could offer the community and feature a different chef each evening,” said Amanda Barber, operations manager and wedding coordinator for the HHH.

Starting Monday, this year’s incarnation of the Throwdown will feature six events, with four nights dedicated to a past chef and accompanying music to fit the theme of the night.

“I think they are excited to be planning a new menu,” Barber said. “All the chefs like cooking so much. They may not be a professional chef, but maybe like to cook at home and are excited to be cooking again.”

The week kicks off with “History Happy Hour: Rationing & Victory Garden in World Wars,” presented by Jaimie Timm, curator of the Mower County Historical Society.

On Thursday there will be the special Anita Ulwelling Memorial Card/Game Party, in honor of long-time volunteer Anita Ulwelling, who passed away earlier this year.

Chefs for the night include some familiar and new faces, including Wade Kolander, Dr. Rich Mitchell and Tom Bueckers, Leah Erichson and Kim Schulte and Neal and Berghyn Hull.

It may not be the same as how people remember, but Barber feels good it’s what people need.

“I just think it’s a fun way to reinvigorate people in our home and museum,” Barber said. “A little bit of excitement for music and food again. Just getting people more comfortable and out and about again.”

Schedule of events for the 10th Annual Foodie Throwdown Tribute Week

Proceeds from each event will support the Hormel Historic Home, an independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Non-perishable food items collected will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Monday: “History Happy Hour: Rationing & Victory Gardens in World Wars,” 6 p.m. RSVP by calling 507-433-4243.

Tuesday: “Tequila & Tacos”, featuring Foodie Throwdown Chef, Wade Kolander, music by Los Rebeldes of Minnesota, 5:30-7 p.m.

Thursday: “Anita Ulwelling Memorial Card/Game Party,” noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday: “Beer, Brats, and Polka” featuring Foodie Throwdown Chef Team Dr. Rich Mitchell & Tom Bueckers, music by Barefoot Becky, 5:30-7 p.m.

Friday: “Bartender Showcase BBQ Style” featuring Foodie Throwdown Chef Team Leah Erichson and Kim Schulte, music by Jamie & Cody Acoustic, 5:30-8 p.m.

Saturday: “An Evening in Johnny Cash Black’’ featuring Foodie Throwdown Chef Team Neal Hull and Berghyn Hull. Music and Johnny Cash Show by Mitchell Hall & the Tennessee Trio, 5:30-9 p.m.

Tickets must be pre-purchased. To purchase tickets and for more details, visit www.hormelhistorichome.org or the Hormel Historic Home’s Facebook page. Tickets are limited. Face coverings or masks are required, but can be removed while seated and eating or drinking. Events will be held in the Peace Garden, weather permitting.