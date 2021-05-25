Tom K. Buxton, 59, formerly of Austin, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Tom was born on December 6, 1961 in Austin Minnesota to David and Mary Catherine (Swatosh) Buxton. He was a graduate of Austin High School.

After graduation, Tom traveled in the carnival business most of his life and resided in San Antonio, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary Catherine Buxton; three brothers, Byron, Mitchell, and David.

Tom will be missed by his daughter, Amanda Buxton; five grandchildren; four sisters, Pam Buxton, Debbie (Perry) Sorg, Jody Buxton, Kathyleen (Martin) Frey; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Tom will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Austin. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.