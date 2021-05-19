Unbeaten Randolph sweeps season series from Lyle-Pacelli
The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team had a five-game winning streak snapped when it lost to Randolph by a score of 11-2 on the road Tuesday.
The Rockets (17-0 overall) have now handed the Athletics their only two losses of the season.
LP (14-2 overall) will face another big test when it plays at Hayfield at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
