Vikings lock up Gopher Conference title in Maple River

The Hayfield baseball team clinched the Gopher Conference title when it swept the season series from Maple River (11-5 overall) when it won 6-0 on the road Monday.

Easton Fritcher struck out 12 in six innings for the Vikings (17-0 overall).

Hayfield has now won two straight Gopher Conference titles, as it took the conference crown in its first year as a member in 2019.

Hayfield pitching: Easton Fritcher (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 12 K; Cael Becker, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R

Hayfield hitting: Fritcher, 1-for-3, triple, BB, R, RBI; Joey Tempel, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Karver Heydt, 0-for-2, 2 BBs; Lucas 0-for-3, RBI; Isaiah Tempel, 0-for-2, 2 BBs, 2 R; Ethan Slaathaug, 0-for-3, BB; Erik Bungum, 1-for-3, double, BB, R, RBI; Isaac Watson, 0-for-1, 3 BBs, R, SB; Nolan Klocke, 1-for-3, R; Becker, 0-for-1