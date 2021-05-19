Walk-in hours this Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics

Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Red Wing will host special walk-in hours at their vaccination clinics from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 20. No appointment required.

Patients, non-patients, staff and visitors ages 12 years and older are welcome to attend. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided.

As a reminder, SEMN’s vaccination clinics are at the following sites:

Albert Lea: Health Reach campus, 1705 SE Broadway

Austin: Austin Medical Center West, 101 14th St NW

Owatonna: Southview Building, 134 Southview St

Red Wing: Seminary Professional Building, 906 College Ave

Patients will be given the opportunity to schedule their second dose before leaving or can call 507-434-9929 to schedule their second dose.

Updated information will be posted on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.