May 19, 2021

Zynda named All-MCAC

By Daily Herald

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Austin grad Phillip Zynda was named to the All-MCAC baseball team recently.

Zynda is a sophomore catcher at Central Lakes and he hit .316 with three homers, 10 doubles, one triple and 29 RBIs this spring.

Riverland Community College pitcher Max Schumacher was also named to the team.

