3 injured in Tuesday accident

A Racine woman was one of three individuals to receive non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling northbound on Olmsted County Road 1 Tuesday morning in Pleasant Grove Township. A 2005 Hyundai Tucson was traveling east on Highway 30 when the two vehicles collided at about 8:19 a.m. at Highway 30 and County Road 1.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo One helicopter responded to the scene.

The Hyundai’s driver, Mary Agnes Ferreter, 67, of Racine was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus-Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. The Chevy’s driver, Velida Mahalbasic, 53, and passenger, Ahmet Mahalbasic, 66, both of Waterloo, Iowa, were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The report did not indicate what caused the accident, though alcohol was not a factor. The report did indicate that the Mahalbasics were not wearing seatbelts when the accident occurred.