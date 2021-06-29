Education Milestones
Riverland Community College Spring President’s and Dean’s List
Adams
Brendan Kennedy, Dean’s List
Sierra Ruechel, Dean’s List
Austin
Georgine Adjovi, President’s List
Hannah Allhiser, President’s List
Daniel Almaraz, Dean’s List
Diana Alvarado, Dean’s List
Evan Anderson, Dean’s List
Leonardo Anquilo, Dean’s List
Fairy Apolo, Dean’s List
Sambire Assaye, Dean’s List
Almarick Awounou, Dean’s List
Vanessa B Garcia, Dean’s List
Yasmin Bacelar De Souza, Dean’s List
Grace Bailey, Dean’s List
Trevor Baldus, Dean’s List
Valerie Barthels, Dean’s List
Morgan Batalden, Dean’s List
Brandon Batten, Dean’s List
Gretta Bergstrom, President’s List
Igor Blinkow, Dean’s List
Zachary Bollingberg, Dean’s List
Brooklyn Brandt, Dean’s List
Sydnee Brandt, President’s List
Abigail Brinkman, Dean’s List
Brianna Brooks, President’s List
Robert Cabraja, President’s List
Emma Clausman, President’s List
Claire Connett, Dean’s List
Priscilla Cook, Dean’s List
Alfredo Cruz Maldonado, Dean’s List
Olivia Culbert, President’s List
Emily Curtis, President’s List
Jada Declue, President’s List
Braden Erkeneff, Dean’s List
Jennifer Esplan, Dean’s List
Felipe Ewert Calderaro, Dean’s List
Rylee Fawver, Dean’s List
Ryan Flanders, President’s List
Johanna Geannakouri, President’s List
Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List
Laura Geffert, Dean’s List
Jackson Goetz, President’s List
Johana Gonzalez Perez, President’s List
Evan Goodmanson, Dean’s List
Trishanna Gordon, Dean’s List
Mitchell Grabau, Dean’s List
Jacob Grove, Dean’s List
Madisyn Grove, Dean’s List
Cole Gunderson, Dean’s List
Connor Hackensmith, Dean’s List
Kendall Hackensmith, Dean’s List
Tyler Hanson, Dean’s List
Heather Hatfield, Dean’s List
Elyse Hebrink, Dean’s List
Megan Heimer, President’s List
Nicole Heimsness, President’s List
Isikiyah Hemann, Dean’s List
Daniela Hernandez Espindola, Dean’s List
Avery Hinkley, Dean’s List
Taylor Hinrichs, Dean’s List
Lauren Holets-Buntrock, President’s List
Kate Holtz, Dean’s List
Ellen Horvat, Dean’s List
Nounawon Houenaze, President’s List
Joshua Howe, Dean’s List
Julia Hultgren, President’s List
Blythe Johnson, Dean’s List
Ethan Johnson, President’s List
Olivia Johnson, Dean’s List
Stella Johnson, Dean’s List
Sydney Johnson, President’s List
Jazzmyn Jorgenson, President’s List
Emmanuel Kawah, Dean’s List
Andalina Khamsa, President’s List
Sherree King, Dean’s List
Anthony Kinney, President’s List
Patrick Konken, President’s List
Dah Ku, Dean’s List
Michael LaCore, President’s List
Jordan Legried, Dean’s List
Mariana Lemus, President’s List
Wai Laam Janice Ling, Dean’s List
Grace Magnuson, Dean’s List
Ariel Martin, Dean’s List
Marissa McConnell, President’s List
Amy McMahan, Dean’s List
Justin McNiff, Dean’s List
Nay Meh, President’s List
Pa Meh, President’s List
Mebratu Melaku, Dean’s List
Carly Meyer, President’s List
Issac Meyer, President’s List
Lane Meyer, Dean’s List
Mariah Miller, Dean’s List
Maria Morey, President’s List
Alexander Mullenbach, Dean’s List
Nathan Murphy, Dean’s List
Esmeralda Navarro, Dean’s List
Ventura Navarro, Dean’s List
William Nemitz, Dean’s List
Abbey Neve, Dean’s List
Nhung Nguyen, Dean’s List
Ethan Owens, Dean’s List
Alondra Peralta, Dean’s List
Savannah Percival, Dean’s List
Carolyn Pickar, President’s List
Miguel Pimentel Garcia, Dean’s List
Mariah Ramos, Dean’s List
Cindy Raney, Dean’s List
Elizabeth Reed, Dean’s List
Beh Reh, Dean’s List
Ku Reh, President’s List
Alec Reinartz, Dean’s List
Madisyn Retterath, Dean’s List
David Ruiz, Dean’s List
Rossette Sagala, Dean’s List
Thomas Schafer, Dean’s List
Joseph Schammel, Dean’s List
Chloe Schmitt, President’s List
Katherine Schramek, Dean’s List
Kyle Sellers, Dean’s List
Irving Serrano, Dean’s List
Erick Soto, Dean’s List
Allison Srp, President’s List
SummerAnn Stewart, Dean’s List
Cassidy Stowell, Dean’s List
Gretchen Sunde, Dean’s List
Brianna Swanson, Dean’s List
Abigail Swigerd, Dean’s List
Estrella Torres, President’s List
Vy Tran, Dean’s List
Kyle Traynor, Dean’s List
Lexi Turner, Dean’s List
Davi Vercosa Soares, Dean’s List
Gretta Vignon, Dean’s List
Mary Vuong, Dean’s List
Thomas Walker, President’s List
Micha Weber, Dean’s List
Briella Wempner, President’s List
Jordyn Williamson, President’s List
Samuel Woodhouse, Dean’s List
Brownsdale
Hannah Andersen, Dean’s List
Joah Parks, President’s List
Kolby Tapp, Dean’s List
Dexter
Grace Hilton, Dean’s List
Kristie Kielsmeier, Dean’s List
Elkton
Kelsey Mensink, Dean’s List
Nicholas Mensink, Dean’s List
Geneva
Madison Bartlett, Dean’s List
Grand Meadow
Drew Copley, Dean’s List
Lansing
Piper Kellner, Dean’s List
LeRoy
Daniel Bly Laguna, Dean’s List
Nicholas Kasel, Dean’s List
Lyle
Michael Attleson, President’s List
Eliseo Melendrez, Dean’s List
Liberty Mlenar, President’s List
Racine
Madeline Birch, Dean’s List
Rose Creek
Madison Bhend, Dean’s List
Hope Dion, Dean’s List
Christian Hjelmen, Dean’s List
Brianna Klouse, Dean’s List
Kory Klouse, Dean’s List
Malina Luke, Dean’s List
Kiyanna Meyer, Dean’s List
Jordan Nielsen, Dean’s List
Camryn Reuter, Dean’s List
Taopi
Kylie Kiefer, Dean’s List
Mariah Kiefer, Dean’s List
Minnesota State College Southeast Spring President’s List
Austin: Demi Braun, Valerie Hazelton, Geri Tollefson
Rochester Community and Technical College Spring President’s List
Austin: Adetonan Hounwanou, Rachel Quandt
Grand Meadow: Laney Anderson, River Landers
LeRoy: Gabriel Jarrod
Racine: Raymond Fjetland, Joanna Hansen, Aaron Quandt
Rochester Community and Technical College Spring Dean’s List
Austin: Arta Lika, Madyson Pepper
Dexter: Carson Abbott
Lyle: Olivia Christianson
Upper Iowa University Spring Dean’s List
Hayfield: Maggie Streightiff
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Spring Dean’s List
Adams
Nicholas Finbraaten, College of Education & Human Sciences
Elizabeth Wolterman, College of Business
Austin
Jennifer Boyle, College of Arts and Sciences
Jenna Braaten, College of Education & Human Sciences
Elizabeth Christenson, College of Business
Jacy Hansen, College of Education & Human Sciences
Thomas Kroymann, College of Education & Human Sciences
Madison Lang, College of Business
Abigail Lewis, College of Education & Human Sciences
Halie Retterath, College of Business
Samantha Sheldon, College of Education & Human Sciences
Chloe Summerfield, College of Education & Human Sciences
Ellie Tupy, College of Arts and Sciences
Grand Meadow
Hattie Voigt, College of Arts and Sciences