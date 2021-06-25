June 25, 2021

  • 81°

Area athletes named All State

By Daily Herald

Published 8:25 am Friday, June 25, 2021

Nine area athletes were honored with All-State recognition recently.

Austin senior Teyghan Hovland made the Minnesota High School State High School Coaches Association Class AAA All-State team, Lyle-Pacelli seniors Jed Nelson and Cole Walter made the Class A All State team. Hayfield juniors Easton Fritcher, Karver Heydt and Nolan Klocke, and senior Joey Tempel also made the Class A team.

Austin senior Teyghan Hovland fires in a pitch early in the game against Albert Lea. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Hayfield senior pitcher Caitlyn Hendrickson and Blooming Prairie junior Bobbie Bruns, who played shortstop and outfield for the Awesome Blossoms were named to the MSHSCA Class A All-State softball team.

Hayfield’s Caitlyn Hendrickson reacts to striking out a Waterville-Elyisan-Morristown batter in Todd Park. Herald File photo

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections