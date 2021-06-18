AU taking bids on NE Power Plant items

Austin Utilities has closed the former Northeast Power Plant and now the remaining equipment, tools, and additional items in the facility will be sold to interested parties during a virtual auction.

The 30-megawatt power plant was completed and dedicated in 1971 at an event touting it as the “Power for the Future.” It was phase 3 of a four-part project to provide Austin with reliable power. Harold Lamon Sr. was the superintendent and William Dunlap Sr. was the Secretary to the Board at the time of opening. Austin Utilities Board of Commissioners serving at the time were Richard C. Baudler, Alex Hirsch, Willard Block, Roger L. Svejkovsky and Richard Schaefer.

The total cost to build the plant was $7.5 million dollars. The Northeast Power Plant was decommissioned in 2016 due to outdated and inefficient technology. There are no future plans for the site at this time.

Items are being auctioned off during an online auction on June 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The auction is presented by Grafe Auction, a company that specializes in commercial and industrial equipment auctions.

The public may preview and inspect items from 3-6 p.m. on June 22 at the Northeast Power Plant located at 3511 11th St. NE. Specific questions can be directed to Shawn Smith at (937) 597-3602 or Judd Grafe at (507) 254-1184.

Items can be seen at https://www.grafeauction.com/event/austin-utilities.