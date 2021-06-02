Austin boys golfers advance two to second round of Section 1AAA Tournament

The Austin boys golfers advanced two golfers to the second day of the Section 1AAA Tournament at Lake City Tuesday.

Ian Bundy shot a 79 and Izaac Erickson shot an 86 to move on to the final round.

The Packers didn’t advance as a team, but they shot a season low score of 344.

“Our future looks bright with three middle school kids, a ninth grader, and a tenth grader,” Austin head coach Matt Raso said. “These guys truly enjoy the game and will be busy playing all Summer.”

Austin scoring: Ian Bundy, 79; Izaac Erickson, 86; Isaac Anderson, 88; Cale Tupy, 91; Elijah Krueger, 95; Max Bissen, 99