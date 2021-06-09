June 9, 2021

  • 91°

Austin garage fire under investigation

By Mike Stoll

Published 9:25 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The cause of a Sunday garage fire in Northeast Austin is currently under investigation.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, Austin Fire and Police were dispatched to a garage fire at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street Northeast. The home’s occupants and the occupants of a neighboring house were cleared from their residences.

No injuries were reported.

Clennon did not give a damage estimate, but said the garage and a 2007 Pontiac G6 inside the garage were total losses.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections