Austin girls golfers finish season on day one of Section 1AAA meet

The Austin girls golf team saw its season end as it failed to advance a golfer to the second day of play at the Section 1AAA meet in Cannon Falls Tuesday.

The Packers were led by Anita Rao’s 123 as she was 10 strokes away from advancing to the second day of play.

Austin scoring: Anita Rao, 123; Izzy Sellers, 127; Anna Kossman, 132; Allie Alm, 138; Mallory Brown, 138