Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Ryan Hansen as their Student of the Month

For the Austin Daily Herald

Throughout my time at Austin High School, I feel I have been given the tools and opportunities I need to succeed especially as I move into my post-secondary education. I have been fortunate to have received an education given by a group of extremely talented and qualified educators.

I have been involved in various activities throughout my schooling. During my time at IJ Holton Intermediate School and Ellis Middle School, I participated in the robotics team for approximately three years in which we would build, program and compete with our robots. More recently, I participated in the Austin Police Explorer program through the Austin Police Department. In this program we learn the fundamentals of a career in law enforcement through hands-on practice and real-world experience. We also partake in many volunteer opportunities throughout the community.

I plan to continue my education as a Criminal Justice student at Riverland this fall. I hope to pursue a career in law enforcement once I complete my degree. Additionally, I am currently working on attaining my Private Pilot’s License while increasing my knowledge and interest in aviation.

I have to say my parents have had the most positive impact on my life. I have received nothing but support and encouragement from them in everything I do. I am grateful for the opportunities I have been granted and success I have experienced because of them.