Austin track and field team competes in Section 1A prelims
The Austin track and field team didn’t have any state qualifiers at the Section 1A preliminaries in Lakeville South Thursday.
Marissa Shute had a strong finish in the 3200-meter run as she took sixth.
AUSTIN RESULTS
BOYS
110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (20th, 19.06)
100-meter dash: Joseph Walker (16th, 11.98)
400-meter dash: Blake Petrik (24th, 56.44)
3200-meter run: Thomas Herrick (25th, 11:26.87)
300-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (25th, 49.80)
800-meter run: Alex Petrik (13th, 2:06.13)
200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (25th, 25.28)
Triple jump: Joseph Walker (16th, 38-10.75)
Pole vault: Matthew Crush (13th, 10-0)
Shot put: Mason O’Connor (21st, 39-3.50)
GIRLS
100-meter hurdles: Molly Berglund (22nd, 19.27)
100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (21st, 13.66)
400-meter dash: Muye Ojulu (17th, 1:06.18)
3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (sixth, 12:40.98)
300-meter hurdles: Madelynn Murley (28th, 56.86)
800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (22nd, 2:41.93)
200-meter dash: Kendall Gilster (27th, 31.00)
High jump: Olivia Walsh (third, 5-3)
Long jump: Sarah Wangen (16th, 14-11.25)
Discus: Denni Heimer (16th, 87-9)
