Austin VFW Post 1216 sweeps Cannon Falls

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team swept a doubleheader from Cannon Falls when it won by scores of 8-5 and 12-5 on Sunday.

Brayden Bishop pitched the win in the first game and he also knocked in three runs. Sam Oelfke and Isaac Stromland each had two hits each.

Jer Osgood pitched the win in the second game and he also went four-for-four. Isiah Conway went three-for-four in the second game and Oelfke went three-for-five.

Austin is now 12-3 overall.