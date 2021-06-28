Austin’s Steinbrink takes home a win at Chateau

By Matthew Grage

The first Annual Chateau Speedway “WISSOTA Midwest Mod vs USRA B Mod Challenge Event” got underway Friday Night with night one of what was to be a two night event. The weekend was set up as a challenge weekend between the two sanctioning bodies of “B Mods”, WISSOTA Midwest Modified and the USRA B Mods. Drivers were to compete to accumulate the most points over the course of the two nights to qualify for a “Challenge Event”. After Saturday Nights races the top 8 cars in each division were to be combined for one $500 to win an event pitting the two sanctioning bodies against each other. However, Mother Nature brought some much needed rain to the area and washed out the second half of the two nights turning the Friday Night show into just a regular show night.

On Friday night it was Adam Martinson of Blaine in the Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and Dustin Steinbrink of Austin in the USRA B Mods who got a leg up on the rest of the cars by taking the opening night features. Kylie Kath of Ellendale, Billy Steinberg of Kasson and Cory Asmussen of Gary South Dakota took the Midwest Modified Heats while John Ross of Mankato and Channing Warner of Owatonna took the USRA B Mod Heats.

Action continues at Chateau Speedway this Friday Night with the track’s regular six classes back in action. WISSOTA Hornets, Pure Stocks, Street Stocks and Midwest Mods, as well as USRA A and B Mods. First green flag is scheduled for 7:15 p.m..

USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Dustin Steinbrink-Austin; 2. Hunter Kennedy-St Ansgar IA; 3. Garitt Wytaske-Austin; 4. Noah Grinstead-Austin; 5. Zach Davis-Lonsdale

DRURY OUTLAW MINI MOD

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Nathan Kilwine-Glenville; 2. Ben Kraus-Britt IA; 3. Donald Kirchoff[-Bladwin

POWER 96 WISSOTA PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Jack Paulson-Morristown; 3. Jack Maas-Faribault; 4. Kyndra Guttormson-Chatfield; 5. Michael Wick-Faribault

ADAMS GRAPHIX WISSOTA STREET STOCK

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Dustin Doughty-Oakdale; 2. Cole Richards-Mondovi WI; 3. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 4. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 5. Jason Newkirk-Austin

ACTION BUILDERS WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Adam Martinson-Blaine; 2. Kadden Kath-Ellendale; 3. Greg Pfeifer Jr-Austin; 4. Ryan Goergen-Stacyville IA; 5. Josh Mattick-Rose Creek

SKJEVELAND SANITATION AND ROLL OFF SERVICE WISSOTA HORNET

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Matt Wieman-Owatonna; 2. Andy Knutson-Rochester; 3. Bo Noble-Faribault; 4. Zach Korpi-Ellendale; 5. Taylor White-Faribault

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. Brian Schott; 2. Bailey Wolff; 3. Brandon Downs; 4. Bryce Lisowski; 5. Shawn Poston