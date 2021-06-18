BP’s Rennie takes sixth in 110-meter hurdles

A few area boys athletes put it on the line at the Minnesota Class A track and field meet at St. Michael/Albertville Friday.

Blooming Prairie’s Xavier Rennie took sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles.

BOYS RESULTS

3200-meter run: Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) (12th, 10:11.52)

1600-meter run: Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) (16th, 4:40.77)

110-meter hurdles: Xavier Rennie (BP) (sixth, 15.88)

4 X 200-meter relay: Jacob Kerrins, Luke Speer, Blake Ludemann, James Howard) (GMLOKS) (sixth, 1:31.95)

Long jump: Steele Tebay (H) (16th, 18-6.50)

Shot put: Riley Paul (GMLOKS) (eighth, 48-10)