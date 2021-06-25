Breakfast on the Farm a success

By Virginia Bissen

For the Herald

Saturday, June 19, turned out to be the perfect day for Breakfast on the Farm at Jim and Connie Sathre’s farm. About 600 people attended the event sponsored by the Mower County Farm Bureau, commodity groups, and other generous sponsors. The Sathres’ farm was perfectly manicured for the event. A pancake breakfast served by Chris Cakes was enjoyed by all.

The Adams American Legion came to raise the flag.

There was plenty for the youngsters to do—ponies to ride, winning a plant by playing a game with the Master Gardeners, enjoying all the livestock from rabbits to baby calves and llamas. The 4-H set up a booth and provided games. The scavenger hunt is a popular game. Star the Cow was waiting to be milked.

The local FFA Chapters from Southland, LeRoy, Grand Meadow, Austin and Hayfield were a good help at the event and the Mower County Fair had a booth to advertise the upcoming fair on Aug. 10-15.

Local officials are given a special invitation. Sen. Gene Dornink and Rep. Jim Hagedorn were able to stop by and enjoy breakfast and visit with people. Dan Mueller came for his wife, Rep. Patricia Mueller, since the House was in session.

The goal of the event is not only wanting everyone to have a good time, but also to remind people where the supply of food comes from and the importance of the farmer.

There was much conversation about the shortage of moisture and the damage it can do. Hopefully many of you enjoyed a good rain the next day!