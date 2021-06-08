BREAKING: Victim identified in Saturday shooting

Arrest warrant issued for South Dakota man

The Austin Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in northwest Austin as well as issued a warrant in the case.

According to a Tuesday afternoon press release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan, the victim was 45-year-old David Harris of Austin. Harris was shot a little after 1 a.m. Saturday with police responding to a 911 call to the residence at 110 12th St. NE at around 1:10 a.m.

When officers arrived they found Harris, who lived at the residence, and attempted lifesaving measures, however, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bystander living in the area told police she heard four shots and witnessed a car leaving the scene on 12th Street Northeast before turning left on First Avenue Northeast and then right on 11th Street Northeast and speeding away. The bystander said she heard the shots between 1 a.m. and 1:25 a.m.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Miguel Nunez Jr., 18 , of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on a charge of felony second-degree murder in the case. McKichan would not confirm if Nunez was the suspected shooter; however, he said that Nunez is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached.

The victim’s sister, Anjeliek Comeaux, described Harris as a “God-fearing man who loved his family.”

“Although my brother did have a criminal record, he had not committed any crimes in the last 15 years,” she said. “He had turned his life around and was a law abiding citizen.”

Comeaux said Harris was a pastor who reached out to troubled youth and gang members to encourage them to change their lives.

“He wanted them to be positive and not destructive, because no good can come of it,” she said. “He was using his own life as an example that you are responsible for making a change.”

Comeaux said she hopes to see justice in Harris’s death.

“We still don’t have questions answered as to what occurred and how he became the only victim in this situation,” she said.

The case is ongoing and being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information on the location of Nunez is urged to call law enforcement.

— Eric Johnson contributed to this story