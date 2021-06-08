Bruins’ Dexheimer named All NAHL Rookie
An Austin Bruin was honored when the NAHL recently announced its All-Rookie Teams.
Defenseman Ben Dexheimer was named All-NAHL Rookie and All Central Division Rookie.
Dexheimer, who is from Edina, had six goals and 17 assists in 17 games last season.
You Might Like
Lyle-Pacelli beats Southland for the fourth time to stay alive
The fourth matchup of the season against Southland proved to be the most difficult one for the Lyle-Pacelli baseball team,... read more