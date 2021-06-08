June 8, 2021

  • 75°

Bruins’ Dexheimer named All NAHL Rookie

By Daily Herald

Published 8:17 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

An Austin Bruin was honored when the NAHL recently announced its All-Rookie Teams.

Defenseman Ben Dexheimer was named All-NAHL Rookie and All Central Division Rookie.

Dexheimer, who is from Edina, had six goals and 17 assists in 17 games last season.

Austin’s Ben Dexheimer reaches around Janesville’s Carter Hottmann in November at Riverside Arena. Herald file photo

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections