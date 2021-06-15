Carol L. Ferguson, 88

Carol Lee Ferguson, age 88, of Austin, died Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at her home.

Carol was born September 15, 1932 in Austin, MN to Robert and Melba (Roche) Graves. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Pacelli High School.

On June 6, 1953, she married Francis Ferguson, the love of her life! She enjoyed dancing, knitting, baking, reading, walking and visiting with friends and family. They enjoyed many summers up north at Gull Lake and winters in Port Aransas, TX. Carol was a lifelong member of St. Augustine’s Church. She was always willing to help with church activities and delivered hot meals on wheels for years.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Francis (Fergie) Ferguson, Austin, MN; daughters, Debra Sexton, Enid, OK; Dawn (David) McCullough, Tryon, NC; Nancy Ferguson (Michael Venner) Chewelah, WA; Mary (Gary) Morgan, Gilbert, MN; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Darryl (Linda) Graves, Minneapolis, MN; sister-in-law, Adella (Allan) Knauer; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Melba Graves; brothers, Robert L. Graves and Roger Graves; mother-in-law, Rachel Cockrum; sisters-in-law, Irma Graves and Barbara Ann Cockrum; nephew, Patrick Graves.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Fr. James Steffes officiating. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, June 16th from 4-6pm at Mayer Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

