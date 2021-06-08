Charlie Parr coming to the Paramount Friday
Austin’s own Mary Sullivan to open
Charlie Parr is returning to Austin this week.
Parr, with opening act Mary Sullivan, will be playing Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting www.etix.com/ticket/p/6831001/charlie-parr-with-mary-sullivan-austin-historic-paramount-theatre.
You Might Like
Ruby’s Pantry looking for more volunteers
Ruby’s Pantry Austin is reaching out to volunteers to help with its food distribution. With summer activities getting in full... read more