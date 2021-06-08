June 8, 2021

  • 90°
Charlie Parr. Photo by Shelly Mosman

Charlie Parr coming to the Paramount Friday

By Daily Herald

Published 6:03 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Austin’s own Mary Sullivan to open

Charlie Parr is returning to Austin this week.

Parr, with opening act Mary Sullivan, will be playing Friday night at 7:30 p.m.  Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting www.etix.com/ticket/p/6831001/charlie-parr-with-mary-sullivan-austin-historic-paramount-theatre.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections