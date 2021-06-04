Club News: Duplicate Bridge
The duplicate bridge group met at the Mower County Senior Center as it opened its doors to the public on June 1.
Four and a half tables played on opening day Tuesday. Start time was 12:30 p.m.
First place: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; second place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup; third place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever.
Three and a half tables played on Wednesday, start time of noon.
First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; second place, Tom Flaherty and Dave Ring; third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland.
Players meet weekly and sessions are open to any and all who love the game of Bridge. We warmly welcome new players.
