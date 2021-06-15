Debra K. DeRemer, 59

Debra K. DeRemer, age 59, died Friday, March 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family of caregivers in Faribault, MN where she has called home for the past 13 years.

Debbie was born August 15, 1961 into the loving family of Lynn and Rita (Schwartz) DeRemer. Although she was faced with developmental and learning disabilities, she proved from day one what kind of fighter she was. She attended Oak Grove Day Activity Center at an early age but with the love, support and determination of not only herself but her parents, family and doctors, she grew stronger; both mentally and physically. The years of hard work and determination definitely paid off for her as she developed into an independent thinker and conscientious contributor to society and life. She graduated from Austin High School in 1982.

Deb had a long-standing affiliation with the Mower County ARC prompted much by her parent’s active roles in supporting that organization. She developed many longlasting friendships through this time and enjoyed the programs available to become involved in.

She began her career at Cedar Valley Rehabilitation Workshop in January of 1988 and continued to develop new friendships. She loved every person she met and they couldn’t help but love her back. She was never judgmental and didn’t have a “mean” bone in her body. She was also awarded Worker of the Year and Employee of the Month several times during her career. She retired in February of 2008 after 20 years of outstanding service.

Debbie was very involved in the Special Olympics from 1993-2005 where she dabbled in the softball throw and the 100M walk but bowling was her true passion. Every medal and trophy gave her great pride and she displayed each one for many years.

Deb loved music and dancing. The gatherings at Our Place-ARC with her friends were a big highlight of her life each week. She also loved to travel with her family and friends which took her all over the United States. Hobbies included Search A Word puzzles, t.v., walks, reading and listening to music.

Declining health in 2008 prompted her move to Faribault where she lived until her death. Her “Faribault family” has been a true blessing to Deb and all of us as she continued to decline. The love, commitment, support, care and true friendship that these people provided over all these years has been phenomenal. She was always comfortable and the rest of us were always very welcomed and felt at home during every visit. We thank the staff, doctors and the latest Hospice staff for all the support they gave through this process. They will be truly missed.

Debbie is survived by her brother; Richard (Carol) DeRemer, sisters; Sharon (Roland) Piller, Jan Beimdiek, Dee Hanson, Kathie (Gregg) Bellrichard, Mary (Mike) Zehner, Suzie Wagner and Gina (Ed) Budde and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; Lynn and Rita DeRemer, maternal and paternal grandparents, nephew; Scott Beimdiek, niece; Sara Bellrichard and brother-in-law; Bill Beimdiek.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Interment at Calvary Cemetery and a luncheon at the Hormel House will immediately follow the church service.

Memorials are preferred to LIFE Mower County (formerly Mower County ARC) and the Alzheimers Association.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.mayerfh.com