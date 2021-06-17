Eastbound I-90 off-ramp at Hwy 56 re-opens after repaving work
Repaving work has been completed on the Interstate 90 eastbound off-ramp at Highway 56 and motorists are again able to use it as part the detour route for the 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The westbound on-ramp remains closed for paving.
The 28th St. NE bridge on the east side of Austin is being replaced this year. Eastbound I-90 motorists seeking to reach locations on the north side of I-90 at the 28th St. NE bridge such as the Austin Country Club and Nexus-Gerard Family Healing may continue past Exit 181 for three miles to Exit 183. Motorists will turn north (left) at the off-ramp on Highway 56, turning west (left) on 220th St. to travel west to reach 28th St. NE on the north side of the bridge.
The opening of Highway 56 westbound on-ramp is expected to be on Wednesday, June 23.
Other detours for the 28th St. NE bridge project will remain in effect.
Detours
- Westbound I-90 traffic that wants to reach locations on the south side of 28th St. NE or Mower County Road 58 will use Exit 183, turn south (left) on Hwy 56 and then west (right) on 215th St.
- Southbound traffic on 28th St. NE that wants to cross the bridge or enter eastbound I-90 will detour by entering westbound I-90 and using Exit 180B, crossing I-90, entering eastbound I-90 or exiting at Exit 181 to then travel south on 28th St. NE.
- Northbound traffic on 28th St. NE that wants to cross the bridge or travel westbound on I-90 will travel east (right) on 215th Street to Hwy 56, turn north (left) to reach I-90. Motorists will enter westbound I-90 and continue or use Exit 181 to reach northside destinations or continue on 28th St. NE.
