Education Briefs
University of Minnesota Rochester Spring Semester Chancellor’s List
Austin: Jazmin Gonzalez
Iowa State University Spring Dean’s List
Adams
Paxton Lamonte Gray, Veterinary Medicine
Austin
Isaac Ray Arnold, Marketing
Emily Mary Bollum, Agricultural Business
Berghyn Grace Hull, Public Relations
Sophia Elizabeth Kvam, Marketing
Sonia Ramirez, Chemistry
Grand Meadow
Isaac Bussan, Mechanical Engineering
Rose Creek
Emily Jordyn Bhend, Pre-Architecture
Cole A. Medgaarden, Cyber Security Engineering
University of Wisconsin-Madison Spring Dean’s List
Austin
Courtney Ellis, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Christina Hernandez, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Simon Hirst, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Aliyah Lockie, School of Education, Dean’s List
Lillian Reynen, School of Education, Dean’s List
Iowa State Spring Grads List
Austin
Isaac Arnold, Bachelor of Science, Marketing and Finance, Summa Cum Laude
McKenna Hotek, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems and Supply Chain Management, Magna Cum Laude
Five honored as piano contest winners
Five area piano students are Minnesota Music Teachers Association (MMTA) 2021 state piano contest winners. These students would have performed... read more