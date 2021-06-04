June 4, 2021

Education Briefs

By Daily Herald

Published 5:23 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

University of Minnesota Rochester Spring Semester Chancellor’s List

Austin: Jazmin Gonzalez

Iowa State University Spring Dean’s List

Adams

Paxton Lamonte Gray, Veterinary Medicine

Austin

Isaac Ray Arnold, Marketing

Emily Mary Bollum, Agricultural Business

Berghyn Grace Hull, Public Relations

Sophia Elizabeth Kvam, Marketing

Sonia Ramirez, Chemistry

Grand Meadow

Isaac Bussan, Mechanical Engineering

Rose Creek

Emily Jordyn Bhend, Pre-Architecture

Cole A. Medgaarden, Cyber Security Engineering

University of Wisconsin-Madison Spring Dean’s List

Austin

Courtney Ellis, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Christina Hernandez, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List

Simon Hirst, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Aliyah Lockie, School of Education, Dean’s List

Lillian Reynen, School of Education, Dean’s List

Iowa State Spring Grads List

Austin

Isaac Arnold, Bachelor of Science, Marketing and Finance, Summa Cum Laude

McKenna Hotek, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems and Supply Chain Management, Magna Cum Laude

