Education Briefs
University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2021 Spring Deans List
Adams
Erin Hanson, Animal Science
Austin
Kelsie Deters, Social Work
Nicole Justice, Marketing Communications
Faith Sayles, Animal Science
Brownsdale
Emma Holst, Agricultural Business
Mitchell Oswald, Crop & Soil Science
Grand Meadow
Jenelle Lovejoy, Animal Science
Le Roy
Kolton Arndorfer, Agricultural Studies
Dakota Johnson, Agricultural Studies
Waltham
Danielle Jax, Animal Science
