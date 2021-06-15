Education Milestones
St. John’s University 2021 Spring Graduation
Austin: Nathan Drees, Bachelor of Arts in computer science
St. Cloud University 2021 Spring Dean’s List
Austin
Emma Erstad, College of Liberal Arts, Communication Studies, BA
Samantha Kinnear, College of Liberal Arts, Anthropology, BA
Natalie Perry, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS
Alexandria Technical and Community College 2021 Spring Dean’s List
Adams: John Hegge
Rochester Community and Technical College 2021 Spring Graduates
Adams
Sydnie Bissen, Associate of Science, Accounting, High Honors
Sydnie Bissen, Associate of Science, Business, High Honors
Kelsie Lamp, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technician, High Honors
Austin
Martha Berryman, Diploma, Healthcare Informatics, High Honors
William Campbell, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Honors
Madyson Pepper, Certificate, Law Enforcement – Skills, Honors
Rachel Quandt, Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene, High Honors
Rachel Quandt, Certificate, Workplace Communication, High Honors
Brownsdale
Vondra Buckingham, Certificate, Law Enforcement – Skills
Grand Meadow
Jordan Hoyle, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
LeRoy
Caitlyn Bosley, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technician
Racine
Braxton Ramaker, Associate of Applied Science, Facility and Service Technology
Jessica Warren, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technician
Waltham
Briana Whittington, Associate of Science, Nursing
Winona State University 2021 Spring Dean’s List
Austin: Isabel Beck, Riley Blomquist, Abigail Bollingberg, Chase Callahan, Emily Eich, Ellen Eyre, Emma Gordon, Meghan Haldorson, Victoria Hepler, Erica Lundberg, Nathan Meyer, Alissa Mitchell, Eliza Moon, Jake Muhlbauer, Katelyn Murphy, Connor Poczos, Amy Stoulil, Kelly Van Hooser, Gabriella Vasquez, Katie Waller, Alyssa Waters.
University of Mary in Bismarck 2021 Spring Dean’s List
Austin: Sarah Bachmeier
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point 2021 Spring Honors
Grand Meadow: Elizabeth Benson, Senior
Education: Blooming Prairie Fourth Quarter Honor Roll
A Honor Roll Seventh Grade Regan Donnelly, Madelyn Harvey, Chloe Weber Ninth Grade Addison Doocy, Annaka Forsberg, Tyler Forystek, Claire... read more