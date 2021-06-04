Funderal notice: John Young, 67
Dec. 3, 1953-Dec. 4, 2020
PITTSBORO, N.C. – John Young, 67, Hillsboro, N.C., died Friday, Dec. 4, in UNC Hospice.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, Minn. Military honors will be provided by Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post #330.
Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.
www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com
