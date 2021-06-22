June 22, 2021

Funeral notice: John Biege, 104

March 8, 1917-June 21, 2021

FORT DODGE, Iowa – John Biege, 104, Eagle Grove, Iowa, died Monday, June 21, in Friendship Haven.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., with a Masonic service at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove.

Arrangements by Foust Funeral Home.

