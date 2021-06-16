Funeral notice: Marilyn Matter, 86
Aug. 4, 1934-April 20, 2021
AUSTIN, Minn. – Marilyn Matter, 86, Austin, Minn., died Tuesday, April 20, in Comforcare, Good Samaritan Home, from complications from a fall.
A funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Cornerstone Church in Austin.
Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.
www.clasenjordan.com
