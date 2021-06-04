Funeral notice: Rose A. Ring, 71
Oct. 3, 1948-April 18, 2020
WELLS, Minn. – Rose A. Ring, 71, Austin, Minn., died Saturday, April 18, in Parkview Care Center.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.
www.worlein.com
