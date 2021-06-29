Get to Know: Austin’s Lauren Schmitt

Lauren Schmitt is a recent Austin grad.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Cross country, gymnastics and track.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Competing with my teammates.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I learned how to work with others, how to improve and work hard.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: (Austin grad and former UND runner) Madison Overby because even though she’s older than me she trained with me and gave me advice on how I can improve.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: (Gold medal gymnast) Simone Biles

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: I had a hip injury and that made it difficult to compete.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Lawyer.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Chicken Alfredo.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Going to college.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: It definitely wasn’t the senior year I was hoping for. We didn’t have homecoming or any of the activities.