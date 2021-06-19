GMLOKS girls grab another state relay title

The Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kinglsand/Southland girls 4 x 200-meter relay team won its third state title in a span of four years at the Minnesota Class A state track and field meet at St. Michael/Albertville Friday.

The team of Anna Oehlke, Hailey Hindt, Chantle Reiland and Anika Reiland finished with a time of 1:44.41 to win a state title, edging out a team from Thief River Falls by half a second.

Since there was no state track and field meet last season, GMLOKS has now won three straight titles in the 4 X 200.

Hindt, a senior, took third in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, and Blooming Prairie freshman Annaka Forsberg took fourth in high jump with a height of 5-foot, 3-inches.

RESULTS

100-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (fourth, 12.48)

200-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (fifth, 26.31)

100-meter hurdles: Hailey Hindt (GMLOKS) (third, 15.04)

300-meter hurdles: Hailey HIndt (GMLOKS) (fourth, 45.72)

4 X 100-meter hurdles: Anna Oehlke, Ellie Buchholtz, Madison Hindt, Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (10th, 51.97)

4 X 200-meter relay: Anna Oehlke, Hailey Hindt, Chantle Reiland, Anika Reiland (first, 1:44.41)

4 X 800-meter relay: Lauren Queensland, Shelby Beck, McKenna Hendrickson, Kendyl Queensland (GMLOKS) (ninth, 10:01.62)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (fourth, 5-3)

Shot put: Madison Johnston (H) (ninth, 36-6.50)