GMLOKS girls take first in Section 1A track and field meet

The GMLOKS girls track and field team took first place at the Section 1A meet in Triton as various area athletes booked trips to the Class A state track and field meet Thursday.

Hailey Hindt of GMLOKS took first in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles to get to state in each event.

Anika Reiland of GMLOKS earned a state berth in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and McKenna Hendrickson of GMLOKS is headed to state in the 800-meter run

Blooming Prairie’s Xavier Rennie advanced to state by taking first in the 110-meter hurdles and Annaka Forsberg qualified for state by taking second in the high jump.

Garrison Hubka of GMLOKS earned a trip to state in the 1600-meter run

The GMLOKS girls 4 X 100-meter, 4 X 200-meter and 4 X 800-meter relay teams are also headed to state.

Hayfield’s Steele Tebay is headed to state in the long jump after a second place finish and Hayfield’s Madison Johnston took first in shot put to get to state.

The Class A state track and field meet will take place on June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

BOYS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Bradely Simon (BP) (seventh, 11.76)

400-meter dash: Sam Skillestad (BP) (fourth, 52.57)

800-meter run: Christian Hjelmen (GMLOKS) (ninth, 2:07.87)

1600-meter run: Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) (second, 4:37.23)

110-meter hurdles: Xavier Rennie (BP) (first, 15.84)

4 X 100-meter relay: Jacob Kerrins, Luke Speer, Blake Ludemann, James Howard (GMLOKS) (third, 44.37)

4 X 200-meter relay: Jacob Kerrins, Luke Speer, Blake Ludemann, James Howard (GMLOKS) (third, 1:31.78)

4 X 400-meter relay: Jacob Kerrins, Cam Ruechel, Blake Ludemann, James Howard (GMLOKS) (fourth, 3:30.75)

Long jump: Steele Tebay (H) (second, 20-7.25)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 12.60)

800-meter run: McKenna Hendrickson (GMLOKS) (second, 2:23.65); Kendyl Queensland (GMLOKS) (seventh, 2:28.48)

1600-meter run: Kirsten Koopal (LP) (ninth, 5:57.81); Lauren Queensland (GMLOKS) (10th, 6:05.16)

100-meter hurdles: Hailey Hindt (GMLOKS) (first, 15.55)

300-meter hurdles: Hailey Hindt (GMLOKS) (first, 46.80)

4 X 100-meter relay: Charlie Reiland, Ellie Buccholtz, Anna Oehlke, Madison Hindt (second, 50.93)

4 X 200-meter relay: Anna Oehlke, Hailey Hindt, Madison Hindt, Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) second, 1:46.82)

4 X 800-meter relay: Lauren Queensland, Shelby Beck, McKenna Hendrickson, Kendyl Queensland (GMLOKS) (first, 9:53.31)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-2)

Triple jump: Hailey Hindt (GMLOKS) (third, 34-00.50)

Shot put: Madison Johnston (H) (first, 39-3.50); Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (fifth, 34-1)