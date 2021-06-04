Hanna’s one-hitter lifts Rebels over Spring Grove

The No. 3 seeded Southland baseball team stranded 14 runners on base, but it was able to beat No. 6 Spring Grove (10-10 overall) 2-0 in the Section 1A Quarterfinals at Riverland Complex Thursday.

Harrison Hanna allowed just one hit as he struck out seven for the Rebels (15-5 overall). Southland head coach Scott Koenigs had hoped to pull Hanna early and throw him again on Saturday, but the game was too close to risk taking him out.

“I thought we played a little tight today, but Harrison pitched a great game and we made plays on defense,” Koenigs said.

The Rebels will take on No. 2 seeded Lyle-Pacelli at noon Saturday.

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 K

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 1-for-3, double, R; Nick Boe, 0-for-4, RBI; Dan Boe, 1-for-3, R; Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-3; Hanna, 0-for-1, BB; Jonas Wiste, 0-for-1, R, BB