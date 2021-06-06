Hayfield senior pitcher shines as Vikings keep season going

Hayfield senior Caitlyn Hendrickson did everything she could for the Viking softball team as she gave the team 16 solid innings when No. 2 Hayfield lost to No. 1 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1-0 in nine innings and the Vikings beat No. 4 Blooming Prairie 2-0 in an elimination game in Todd Park Saturday.

Hendrickson struck out 16 to score a no-hitter against the Awesome Blossoms (9-14 overall) as she allowed just one walk in the win. On the day, she struck out 30 and allowed just one run.

The Vikings (11-10 overall) out-hit WEM in 8-3 in the first game of the day, but it wasn’t enough as the Bucs won on a walk-off.

Hayfield will play Mabel-Canton in a Section 1A elimination game at 5 p.m. in Todd Park on Tuesday, with the winner playing again at 7 p.m.

BP had defeated United South Central 13-3 in five innings to start the day.

WEM 1, Hayfield 0

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 8 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 14 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 1-for-4; Kylie Freeburg, 1-for-4; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-3; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-4; Maleah Olson, 1-for-3; Natalee Heydt, 2-for-3, BB; Reese Baumann, 1-for-2, BB

Hayfield 2, BP 0

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 7 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 16 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 1-for-4; Kylie Freeburg, 1-for-4; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-3; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-4; Maleah Olson, 1-for-3; Natalee Heydt, 2-for-3, BB; Reese Bauman, 1-for-2, BB

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 9 K

BP hitting: Maren Forstyek, 0-for-2, BB

BP 13, USC 3

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 1 ER, 6 K; Macy Lembke, 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K, 1 HBP

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 SB; Maren Forystek, 1-for-1, 2 R; Krohnberg, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, R; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3, R; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, double; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-4, 3 RBIs triple; Melanie Winzenburg, 1-for-4, RBI; Emily Anderson, R; Layla Lembke, SB