Hilma C. Johnson, 87

Hilma C. Johnson, age 87, of Kasson, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Prairie Meadows Senior Living in Kasson, Minnesota. Hilma was born September 22, 1933, in rural St. James, Minnesota, the daughter of Alfred and Emma (Mathias) Niemeier. She attended St. John’s schools until the 8th grade, then in 1951 graduated from St. James High School. Hilma began working as the secretary to the superintendent at St. James High School for six years. On April 21, 1956, she was united in marriage to Donald Johnson at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in St. James, Minnesota. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Austin, Minnesota, where Hilma worked at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Once her children were born, she dedicated her time to raising her daughters. After the girls were grown, Hilma substituted in the Austin Public School System as a secretary. She was an active member at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, where she volunteered and was involved in the Caring Ministry Program. Her favorite pastime was reading, and she loved to knit and crochet. Hilma made 32 afghan blankets for all her nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, Amy (Scott Holmes) Johnson of Mantorville, Minnesota, Betsy (Michael) Farley of Andover, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Linnea, Dane, Grant, Alex, and Braden; sister, Eldora Krenz of St. James, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Gaalswyk of McIntosh, Minnesota; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Emma Niemeier; husband, Donald Johnson; brothers, Norman Niemeier and Clarence Niemeier; sisters-in-law, RaMona Niemeier and Joan Johnson; brother-in-law, David Johnson.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, rural St. James, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the St. Olaf building fund. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.