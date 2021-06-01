Hy-Vee issues allergen recall on chicken street taco kit

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods.

Hy-Vee received bulk Chicken Taco Kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits. These bulk kits contained Chipotle Crema Sauce which contains egg that was not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The voluntary recall includes the Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kits which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 02-82503-09993 and a “Best If Use By” date prior to May 27, 2021 (located on top of label).

The products were distributed by Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the product addressed in this recall.

Customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.