Jena DeMoss: 3 reasons to add red, white and blue to the holiday table

Is there anything more American than the Fourth of July? As we get ready to celebrate the holiday with meals featuring summer classics like hot dogs, hamburgers and apple pie, why not mix it up and celebrate with some fun, patriotic plates?

Make your food festive and nutritious by adding red, white and blue foods to your entrées, side dishes, appetizers and desserts.

Three reasons why you should add red, white and blue foods to your Fourth of July celebration:

Red foods

• Red fruits and vegetables are packed with antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and lower the risk for diseases like heart disease, cancer and stroke.

• Red bell peppers, strawberries and tart cherries are high in vitamin C, which is great for our immune systems. Red bell peppers have more vitamin C than an orange!

• Tomatoes are a great source of lycopene, which helps protect against some cancers.

White foods

• Cauliflower is an excellent non-starchy vegetable that is packed with vitamin C and folate, which helps support a healthy immune system and provide energy.

•Cauliflower has a mild flavor that can be seasoned in various ways. It can be used as a substitution for rice and pizza crusts for those looking to add more veggies into their diets.

• White potatoes are packed with potassium (especially if you eat the skin), which is good for our hearts.

Blue foods

• Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants that help protect against aging, cancer and heart disease. The antioxidants in blueberries may also help aid your brain and prevent mental decline with aging.

•Blackberries are high in vitamin C, vitamin K and fiber. Vitamin C helps keep our immune systems strong, vitamin K helps our blood clot better and fiber is great for our gut function.

• Purple potatoes are higher in antioxidants than regular potatoes which make them a great, colorful option when you want to enjoy potatoes with your meal!

Tart Cherry Sorbet

Serves 6

All you need

• 4 cups Hy-Vee frozen unsweetened tart cherries, divided

• 2 frozen bananas, peeled and sliced, divided

• 2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt, divided

• ½ cup pomegranate juice, divided

All you do

1. Place half of the frozen cherries, banana, Greek yogurt and pomegranate juice in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth, scraping down sides as needed. Pour mixture into an 8×4-inch loaf pan.

2. Repeat the process of blending the remaining half of ingredients; add to mixture in loaf pan. Cover and freeze for at least 4 hours or until firm. Let stand for 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 140 calories, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 0g trans-fat, 0mg cholesterol, 40mg sodium, 26g carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 1g sugar (0g added sugar), 9g protein

Daily values: Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 6%, Potassium 6%

