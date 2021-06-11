Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

Jamming at the Mansion will return to the Hormel Historic Home’s beautiful garden this summer.

Join the fun for this unique live music opportunity from 7-9 p.m. on the third Thursday of June, July and August. The Ventura Highway house band will be ready to back up singers and musicians. Performers are invited to perform one song to make sure that there is time for everyone who wants to participate. As time allows, they are welcome to return to the stage for an encore song. Admission is free and family friendly.

“We had a great experience last summer and encourage performers and fans to join the fun on Thursday evenings June 17, July 15, and Aug.19,” said bass player Scott Anderson in a press release. “This is such a wonderful space to perform plus it has the added appeal of being able to move inside if the weather does not cooperate.”

Ventura Highway will kick it off with a few hits from the 70s and then be ready to be the back-up band for singers and other musicians.

There will be a sign-up board near the stage area to add names to the performer list. Performers are encouraged to contact Scott Anderson in advance to give him info on the songs they want to perform whenever feasible. This info enables the house band to prepare to back them up. If time allows, performers are welcome to do an encore later in the Jam. It is important to keep in mind that each Jam must end by 9 p.m. by agreement with the HHH.

The Hormel Historic Home staff will have wine, beer, and soft drinks available for sale. No outside drinks will be allowed. Be sure to bring your own chairs or a blanket to relax on the lawn. Michelle Lily will be the MC for the first Jam on June 17.

The Ventura Highway band members who put the Jams together include Scott Jasmin, Scott Anderson, Pete Wangen, Mark Conway, and John Steffel. Like and share the Jamming at the Mansion Facebook page to help spread this good news and encourage performers to participate. And be sure to visit the Hormel Historic Home Facebook page and website to details on their busy summer schedule. The Hormel Historic Home is located at 208 Fourth Ave. NW. in downtown Austin.