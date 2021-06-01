Less than 10 COVID-19 cases active in Mower County

Mower County has less than 10 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,701 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 130 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning, an increase of two cases since Friday.

As of Saturday, May 29, 19,608 Mower County residents ages 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 17,650 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary.

Statewide, the MDH reported 601,517 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 10,703 are still active.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,427 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,434 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.