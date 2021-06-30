Let the good times roll: Nelson’s walk-off gives Post 91 its sixth straight win

The Austin Post 91 Legion baseball team is gaining steam and picking up confidence in a hurry.

After starting the season by losing two of three games, Post 91 has now rattled off six wins in a row after it beat Winona 6-5 on a walk-off RBI by Jed Nelson in Marcusen Park Tuesday.

Nelson delivered for Austin when he connected on a 3-2 pitch that landed near the left field fence to knock in pinch runner Teyghan Hovland and give Post 91 the win. Hovland was running for Tanner Murphy, who walked to start the frame.

Nelson has played a lot of baseball for Post 91, Post 1216 and Lyle-Pacelli, but he hasn’t had a lot of moments like the one he had on Tuesday, where Austin came back to win from a three-run deficit.

“I’ve never had one like that. That may have been my first or second walk-off. It felt awesome. It was a great game and it was a team win,” Nelson said. “It was a full count and you have to protect. You can’t let anything close go by. I was looking for a fast ball, and luckily I got one right down the middle and I grooved it.”

Post 91 tied things up at 5-5 when Anthony Ciola laced a single to left field to score a run in the sixth, but Austin left runners on first and second after Sam Nelsen and Dustin Copley both flew out.

Austin (7-2 overall) pulled to within 5-4 in the fifth inning when Sam Nelsen singled, Dustin Copley doubled and Cole Walter and Tanner Murphy each delivered sacrifice flies.

Jordan Ransom went three-for-three with an RBI and a run for Austin and has seen the team come together in the last couple of weeks.

“Everyone’s been doing a lot lately,” Ransom said. “We’ve all been converting and coach Joe (Ciola) is doing a great job of knowing what to do in certain situations. Everyone is supporting each other and that helps a lot.”

Winona had runners on first and second with no outs in the fourth when Ciola snagged a line drive and threw to second from his back for a double play, but Winona was able to add a pair of unearned runs in the frame to go up 5-2.

Winona took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second when Ben Rustad doubled in two runs with two outs and Cale Beckman added an RBI single.

Winona 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 5 9 2

Post 91 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 6 10 1

Austin pitching: Anthony Ciola, 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 HBP; Cole Walter (W) 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K

Austin hitting: Zach Bollingberg, 0-for-2, 2 BBs; Ciola, 1-for-3, RBI; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-3, BB, R; Dustin Copley, 1-for-4, double, R; Cole Walter, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Tanner Murphy, 1-for-2, RBI, BB; Jed Nelson, 1-for-4, RBI; Jaren Steene, 1-for-2, RBI; Jordan Ransom, 3-for-3, RBI, R; Lathan Wilson, 0-for-1, R; Logan Murphy, R; Teyghan Hovland, SB, R