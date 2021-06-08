Lyle-Pacelli beats Southland for the fourth time to stay alive

The fourth matchup of the season against Southland proved to be the most difficult one for the Lyle-Pacelli baseball team, which had to make up for an early deficit to stave off elimination and beat the Rebels 7-5 in a Section 1A elimination game in Seltz Field Monday.

The Rebels (17-7 overall) had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the sixth, but LP pitcher Cole Walter forced Jonas Wiste and Travis Kirtz to ground out to end the threat and preserve the lead at 6-5.

LP’s start against the Rebels looked a lot like their start against Hayfield, where they allowed nine first inning runs. Southland pounded out five first inning hits to go up 5-0 as Nick Boe crushed a two-run homer to start the surge on the third at-bat of the game.

Walter rebounded from that slow start to pitch six scoreless innings to give his team a chance.

“We knew that if we played our game, the better team would win,” Walter said. “After that five run first inning, we had to be relaxed and I had to pick some guys up, because I could see their chins were dropping a bit.”

The Athletics struck back with five runs of their own in the third inning. Hunter VaDeer drove in the go-ahead with an RBI double that made it 6-5 LP.

Sam Nelsen got the Athletics (20-3 overall) back in the game in the third inning when he hammered a two-run single and then scored on a single by Jed Nelson.

“It was a battle today. We’re lucky we’re still playing baseball,” Walter said. “We didn’t have a good day and we didn’t hit the ball very well,” Walter said. “We didn’t make a few plays that we usually do. It was a tough day of baseball.”

LP will take on Hayfield again in the Section 1A title game at Seltz Field at 5 p.m. Thursday. LP will have to win twice to get to state.

Southland beat Wabasha-Kellogg 15-1 in an elimination game to start the day.

Southland 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 5 8 0

LP 1 0 5 0 0 1 X — 7 6 1

LP pitching: Cole Walter, 6 IP, 8 H, 2 BB, 5 ER, 4 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 1-for-3, RBI, BB, R, SB; Zach Bollingberg, 3-for-4, R, 2 SB; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-3, BB, 2 RBIs, SB, R; Jed Nelson, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs, R, BB, SB; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-2, double, RBI, BB; Mac Nelson, 0-for-3; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-2, BB; Jayden Lewis, 1-for-3, double; Landon Meyer, 0-for-2, BB, R

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna, 2 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 4 ER, 3 K; Travis Kirtz (L) 4 IP 6 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 6 K

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 1-for-4, R; James Mullenbach, 0-for-4; Nick Boe, 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Dan Boe, 0-for-4; Eli Wolff, 0-for-2, BB, SB, R; Gavin Nelsen, 2-for-3, SB, RBI, R; Harrison Hanna, 3-for-3, double, RBI, R; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-3, RBI; Travis Kirtz, 0-for-3