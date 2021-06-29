Maloney Noon Kiwanis June Student of the Month

Austin Noon Kiwanis has recognized Katelyn Maloney as their June Student of the Month. Katelyn is a recent graduate of Austin High School.

“My academic experience at AHS was honestly one that I will always look back on,” Maloney said. “Over those four years, I really found who I was. The academics at AHS aren’t easy to find anywhere else. AHS showed me so many lessons, including real-life experiences. Every time I asked a question, my teachers were there to help as much as they could.”

Regarding outside activities, Maloney was primarily involved in FFA and trap shooting and she also logged numerous volunteer hours on the high school Get Connected program. Some of the volunteer activities she helped with were the FFA Feed A Farmer event, the Third Grade Day on the Farm, the Whitetails Unlimited banquet and the Pheasants Forever banquet .

Regarding future plans, Maloney said, “I honestly don’t have a solid post-secondary plan at this time. I will be getting my generals done at Riverland and then going off to further my education.”

Katelyn is presently undecided as to a major .

As to people who have had a notable impact on her:

“There are a lot of people I would like to thank, but the ones that come to mind right away are Mr. Gus, Mr. Stanley, Mrs. Alberts, Mrs. Ziems, Mr. Akkerman, my parents, my dance coaches Marny and Mads and my trap coach Gus Maxfield,” she said. “That list is just the start of everyone I would like to thank for helping me along the way during my life and my years at AHS. To the people listed above, you guys are all part of the reason I am what I am today and I just want to thank you.”