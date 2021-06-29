Master Gardeners hosting STEM classes
The Mower County Master Gardeners and Extension staff will be holding STEM classes at the Junior Garden located east of the 4-H Building at the Mower County Fairgrounds for eight weeks.
The classes will be held at 9 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 16. There will be lessons in science, horticulture and nutrition for approximately 14 students.
