Master Gardeners hosting  STEM classes

By Daily Herald

Published 5:49 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The Mower County Master Gardeners and Extension staff will be holding STEM classes at the Junior Garden located east of the 4-H Building at the Mower County Fairgrounds for eight weeks.

The classes will be held at 9 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 16. There will be lessons in science, horticulture and nutrition for approximately 14 students.

