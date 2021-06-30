June 30, 2021

Meadow Greens Ladies League holds ‘4 Lady Step Aside’

By Daily Herald

Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on June 30. 

The play of the day was 4 Lady Step Aside. 

Winners on the Ramsey side were Doris Hagen, Jan Eckman, Carmel Taylor and Joy Blaser (40).

Winners on the Meadows side were Mary Jo Swoboda, Karen Baier, Judy McGuire and Linda Youngmark (39). 

A chip in was made on No. 15 by Jeannne Poppe.

